American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.46% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 873.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

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American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $106.98 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $117.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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