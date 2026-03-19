Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.2330, with a volume of 2375056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Get Amcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $354,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 61.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 62.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,770,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,279,000 after buying an additional 30,938,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.