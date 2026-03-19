ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.07. 22,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of $842.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
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