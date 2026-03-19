ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.07. 22,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35.

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ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 73,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

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