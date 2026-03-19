Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Announces Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$29.74 billion for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$78.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. The company has a market cap of C$72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$66.93 and a 1-year high of C$85.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

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