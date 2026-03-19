Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.43, but opened at $123.02. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $124.9860, with a volume of 16,549,090 shares traded.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Cloud and AI remain a clear growth engine: Cloud Intelligence revenue grew ~36% year‑over‑year and AI-related product revenue posted continued triple‑digit growth, supporting long‑term monetization potential. Quiver Quant Article

Cloud and AI remain a clear growth engine: Cloud Intelligence revenue grew ~36% year‑over‑year and AI-related product revenue posted continued triple‑digit growth, supporting long‑term monetization potential. Positive Sentiment: Management is actively monetizing AI: Alibaba has raised AI/cloud pricing (reports of increases up to ~34%), launched Wukong and reorganized AI assets to commercialize models and token‑based services, which could lift margins over time. Yahoo Finance Article

Management is actively monetizing AI: Alibaba has raised AI/cloud pricing (reports of increases up to ~34%), launched Wukong and reorganized AI assets to commercialize models and token‑based services, which could lift margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: AI organizational overhaul (new CEO‑led Token Hub) clarifies focus but increases execution risk during transition — a long‑term positive if execution succeeds, short‑term uncertain. Reuters Article

AI organizational overhaul (new CEO‑led Token Hub) clarifies focus but increases execution risk during transition — a long‑term positive if execution succeeds, short‑term uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and EPS missed expectations for the December quarter (revenue ~RMB284.8B vs. street around RMB290.7B; EPS missed consensus), prompting the immediate selloff. CNBC Article

Revenue and EPS missed expectations for the December quarter (revenue ~RMB284.8B vs. street around RMB290.7B; EPS missed consensus), prompting the immediate selloff. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation deteriorated sharply: operating income and adjusted EBITA plunged, operating cash flow fell roughly 49% and free cash flow declined sharply as Alibaba ramped spending on quick commerce, user experience and tech — investors are focused on near‑term margin pressure. Quiver Quant Article

Profitability and cash generation deteriorated sharply: operating income and adjusted EBITA plunged, operating cash flow fell roughly 49% and free cash flow declined sharply as Alibaba ramped spending on quick commerce, user experience and tech — investors are focused on near‑term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Visible institutional repositioning: large fund reductions and mixed hedge‑fund activity add selling pressure and raise near‑term volatility risk. Quiver Quant Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Freedom Capital downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,565,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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