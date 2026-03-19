Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on Albemarle in a report on Monday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $153.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

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Albemarle Trading Down 0.3%

Albemarle stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,654.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,808.68. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Albemarle by 5,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

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Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

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