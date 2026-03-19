Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 79432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $794,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,887.95. This trade represents a 41.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.