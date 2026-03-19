Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.9460 and last traded at $19.83. 111,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

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Akzo Nobel Company Profile

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Akzo Nobel is a Dutch multinational company specializing in the manufacture of paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company operates two core business segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. Its Decorative Paints division supplies brands such as Dulux, Sikkens and International to professional painters, retailers and DIY consumers. The Performance Coatings unit serves industrial markets including automotive OEM and refinish, marine and protective coatings, powder coatings and specialty polymers for packaging applications.

Tracing its origins to the merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries in 1994, Akzo Nobel draws on a heritage dating back more than a century, including Alfred Nobel’s early work on dynamite and explosives.

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