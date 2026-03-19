aixbt by Virtuals Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.01 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ genesis date was November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official message board is aixbt.substack.com. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.02396706 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $11,685,062.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

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