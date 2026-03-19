AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Buys $257,210.64 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett purchased 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $257,210.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,592,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,018,703.37. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett acquired 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $212,480.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AirSculpt Technologies

Trending Headlines about AirSculpt Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting AirSculpt Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider buying: Jorey Chernett (a large shareholder) has added material shares in several purchases in March (including filings showing purchases on March 16–17). Insider accumulation signals confidence from an insider and likely helped buying sentiment. Insider Filing (SEC)

Major insider buying: Jorey Chernett (a large shareholder) has added material shares in several purchases in March (including filings showing purchases on March 16–17). Insider accumulation signals confidence from an insider and likely helped buying sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage upbeat in places: a recent Seeking Alpha piece argued AIRS is “cheap enough” after a large prior decline and maintained a Buy rating, citing valuation and continued insider purchasing as supportive. This bullish narrative can attract value investors. AirSculpt Buy Thesis (Seeking Alpha)

Analyst/coverage upbeat in places: a recent Seeking Alpha piece argued AIRS is “cheap enough” after a large prior decline and maintained a Buy rating, citing valuation and continued insider purchasing as supportive. This bullish narrative can attract value investors. Positive Sentiment: Positive reaction to management commentary: earlier guidance toward flatter same‑store revenue trends prompted a sharp prior rally (reported coverage showed a strong intraday move after that guidance). That narrative remains supportive for short‑term momentum. Guidance / Revenue Trend Report (Yahoo)

Positive reaction to management commentary: earlier guidance toward flatter same‑store revenue trends prompted a sharp prior rally (reported coverage showed a strong intraday move after that guidance). That narrative remains supportive for short‑term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume: outlets flagged elevated options activity, which can reflect directional bets or hedging and often increases intraday volatility without revealing a clear consensus on fundamentals. Options Volume Note

Unusually high options volume: outlets flagged elevated options activity, which can reflect directional bets or hedging and often increases intraday volatility without revealing a clear consensus on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain conflicted: coverage is mixed — some outlets note Buy arguments while others remain cautious, producing uneven research signals that can limit decisive flows. Analyst Coverage (Globe & Mail)

Analysts remain conflicted: coverage is mixed — some outlets note Buy arguments while others remain cautious, producing uneven research signals that can limit decisive flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears anomalous/zero in recent reports (likely a reporting glitch), so it currently provides little reliable signal on crowd positioning.

Short‑interest data appears anomalous/zero in recent reports (likely a reporting glitch), so it currently provides little reliable signal on crowd positioning. Negative Sentiment: Securities‑law inquiry: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims against AirSculpt’s executives, which raises regulatory/legal overhang risk and can pressure sentiment and valuation. Investigation Notice (GlobeNewswire)

Securities‑law inquiry: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims against AirSculpt’s executives, which raises regulatory/legal overhang risk and can pressure sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Revenue pressure: coverage and a MarketWatch piece highlighted expected Q4 revenue declines and ongoing top‑line softness, which remain fundamental headwinds for longer‑term upside and help explain why some analysts remain cautious. Revenue Decline Report (MarketWatch)

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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