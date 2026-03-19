Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,060 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $255,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 503,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,222.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $247,017.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $285,672.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $495,056.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ADPT

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,252,000 after buying an additional 3,299,635 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

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Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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