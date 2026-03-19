ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

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ABB Price Performance

About ABB

Shares of ABB stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. ABB has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

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ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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