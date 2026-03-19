AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AAR to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

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AAR Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $108.67 on Monday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.AAR’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $2,292,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,881.45. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $455,961.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,304.25. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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