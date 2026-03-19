A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,261,133 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 12th total of 6,071,723 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 789,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 789,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

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A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.22. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,418.35. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $14,795,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 771,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 588,922 shares during the period. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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