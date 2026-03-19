896,899 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,078,000. RTX accounts for approximately 0.5% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,886,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX posted an earnings beat and set FY2026 guidance that implies continued earnings growth, which is the primary bullish driver supporting the stock’s strength today.

RTX posted an earnings beat and set FY2026 guidance that implies continued earnings growth, which is the primary bullish driver supporting the stock’s strength today. Neutral Sentiment: Supermicro expanded its server portfolio to include NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell server GPUs, underscoring demand for accelerated computing in data centers (this is a sector development but only indirectly relevant to RTX Corporation). Supermicro advances enterprises’ adoption of accelerated computing

Supermicro expanded its server portfolio to include NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell server GPUs, underscoring demand for accelerated computing in data centers (this is a sector development but only indirectly relevant to RTX Corporation). Neutral Sentiment: Multiple consumer-focused stories report deep discounts and promotions on gaming laptops and PCs featuring “RTX” branded GPUs (HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Alienware deals). These are retail/marketing moves tied to NVIDIA’s GPU branding and generally do not affect RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense fundamentals. Examples: PCWorld HP deal , IGN Lenovo deal

Multiple consumer-focused stories report deep discounts and promotions on gaming laptops and PCs featuring “RTX” branded GPUs (HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Alienware deals). These are retail/marketing moves tied to NVIDIA’s GPU branding and generally do not affect RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense fundamentals. Examples: , Neutral Sentiment: Technology coverage highlights NVIDIA innovations (DLSS 5, Blackwell GPUs) and new product launches; important for semiconductor and gaming ecosystems but not directly material to RTX Corporation’s defense/aerospace cash flows. See DLSS 5 coverage: IBTimes DLSS 5

Technology coverage highlights NVIDIA innovations (DLSS 5, Blackwell GPUs) and new product launches; important for semiconductor and gaming ecosystems but not directly material to RTX Corporation’s defense/aerospace cash flows. See DLSS 5 coverage: Negative Sentiment: Market headlines noted a short-term decline in RTX shares yesterday amid profit-taking and sector rotation, which pressured the stock despite the broader market rally. News roundups describing the dip: Yahoo Finance: RTX Stock Sinks and Zacks: RTX Stock Sinks

Market headlines noted a short-term decline in RTX shares yesterday amid profit-taking and sector rotation, which pressured the stock despite the broader market rally. News roundups describing the dip: and Negative Sentiment: Supply and pricing dynamics in the GPU market (reports of RTX 50-series shortages and price pressures) add noise to tech-sector sentiment; while not a core driver for RTX Corporation, such macro/tech headlines can feed short-term market volatility across equities. Tweaktown: MSI confirms RTX 50-series shortage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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