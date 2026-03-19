6,802 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Acquired by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TROW opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised T. Rowe Price Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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