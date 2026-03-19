58,000 Shares in Solana ETF $SOLZ Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solana ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Solana ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Solana ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

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Solana ETF Price Performance

Solana ETF stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Solana ETF has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Solana ETF Cuts Dividend

Solana ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

​The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

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