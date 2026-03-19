43,147 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS Acquired by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPLS. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,055,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 38,714 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VPLS stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $79.41.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2632 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

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