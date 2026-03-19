37,301 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Bought by PMG Family Office LLC

PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of PMG Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 300,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

See Also

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