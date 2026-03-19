3,633 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Bought by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 56.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Amgen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $351.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.94. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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