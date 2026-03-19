3,143 Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN Bought by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

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Key Ciena News

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Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,344.50. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,083 shares of company stock valued at $35,960,019. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.94 and a 200-day moving average of $220.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $402.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

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