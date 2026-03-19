3,143 Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN Bought by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Key Ciena News
Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ciena and Meta report a record-breaking subsea transmission speed demonstration, highlighting Ciena’s leadership in high-capacity subsea optical gear — a direct validation for sales into hyperscalers and subsea operators that can expand future revenue and margins. Ciena and Meta claim record-breaking subsea transmission speed
- Positive Sentiment: TIME dotCom announces a 1 Tb/s Pacific route using Ciena technology — a commercial deployment that turns lab/PR wins into customer revenue and supports the case for continued order momentum in international subsea and carrier markets. TIME dotCom offers 1 Tb/s data transmission across the Pacific with Ciena
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media momentum: multiple Zacks pieces and momentum stock write-ups highlight Ciena as a top momentum name on strong AI/hyperscaler demand, reinforcing investor interest and fund flows into the stock. This coverage underpins bullish sentiment but also reflects momentum-driven positioning. Ciena (CIEN) Is Up 14.69% in One Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Ciena presented at OFC 2026 (industry conference) — useful for product/roadmap visibility and partner engagement but more informational than an immediate revenue driver. Ciena Presents at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader press pieces (Barron’s feature on Ciena at multi-decade highs and generic market advice pieces) raise visibility and debate valuation — they attract investor attention but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Ciena Stock Is at Its Highest Since the Dot-Com Bubble
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Gary B. Smith disclosed sale of ~2,952 shares for ~$1.06M on March 16. While small relative to his holdings, insider sales can prompt short-term caution among some investors. SEC filing: CEO stock sale
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN
Ciena Price Performance
Shares of CIEN opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.94 and a 200-day moving average of $220.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $402.17.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Ciena Profile
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.
In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.
Further Reading
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