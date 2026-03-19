30,264 Shares in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Raymond James Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 1.3%

RJF stock opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

See Also

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