2x Solana ETF (SOLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 19th

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

2x Solana ETF Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of 2x Solana ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.75. 2x Solana ETF has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $706.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Solana ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Solana ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Solana ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 2x Solana ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About 2x Solana ETF

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

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