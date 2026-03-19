28,313 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX Acquired by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 3.8%

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $103.68.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

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