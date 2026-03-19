18,149 Shares in The Mosaic Company $MOS Bought by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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