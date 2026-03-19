1,624 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Bought by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Study finds stopping GLP‑1s raises heart attack, stroke and death risk — this supports chronic use of Lilly’s diabetes/obesity medicines, which can support long-term revenue and pricing resilience. Healthy Returns: Stopping GLP-1s raises risk of heart attack, stroke and death, study says
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly is investing heavily in manufacturing capacity — $1.8B to update Indianapolis operations plus plans for a $3.5B Pennsylvania plant — which supports supply readiness as demand scales and could ease future bottlenecks. Lilly spending $1.8B to update Indianapolis manufacturing operations Eli Lilly’s road to Pennsylvania, details of new $3.5B plant, celebrated in the Lehigh Valley
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces weigh competitive dynamics—some bullish views argue Lilly remains a market leader and a buy alongside peers (Roche), highlighting structural growth; these are balanced takes rather than new data. Roche Vs. Eli Lilly: Nvidia Deals, Obesity Battles Stoke Rivalry (I’d Buy Both)
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes the stock is oversold after the pullback and approaching potential support levels—this frames a “buy‑the‑dip” debate but is not a fundamental catalyst. Stock Of The Day: Is The Eli Lilly Selloff Over?
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded LLY to “Reduce” (from Hold), cutting its price target to $850 and citing U.S. pricing pressure, intensifying competition (oral pills, rival GLP‑1s) and what it sees as overhyped obesity‑market assumptions—this is the primary driver of the day’s share weakness. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gets Downgraded to Reduce From Hold by HSBC – Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst writeups and headlines highlight heightened rivalry (Novo Nordisk, Roche), mixed FDA signals around oral obesity pills and the risk that market share/pricing assumptions for tirzepatide products may be too optimistic—adding to near‑term downside risk. ‘Run for the Hills,’ Says Analyst About Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Eli Lilly Falls 5% — FDA Oral Obesity Pill Decision and Novo Nordisk Rivalry Weigh on Shares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%
LLY stock opened at $916.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,029.72 and its 200-day moving average is $955.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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