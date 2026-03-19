1,624 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Bought by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Zacks Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

LLY stock opened at $916.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,029.72 and its 200-day moving average is $955.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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