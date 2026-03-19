151,342 Shares in DLocal Limited $DLO Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in DLocal by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

DLocal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DLocal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~65% YoY to roughly $337.9M, materially above consensus — a key driver of the initial positive reaction. QuiverQuant: Q4 revenue beat

Revenue beat and strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~65% YoY to roughly $337.9M, materially above consensus — a key driver of the initial positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: gross profit, operating profit and net income all increased materially year-over-year (Quiver reports gross profit +38% YoY, operating profit +48% YoY, net income +87% YoY), supporting longer-term margin story. QuiverQuant: profitability metrics

Profitability improved: gross profit, operating profit and net income all increased materially year-over-year (Quiver reports gross profit +38% YoY, operating profit +48% YoY, net income +87% YoY), supporting longer-term margin story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price-target upside remain: recent analyst ratings skew positive (Buy/Outperform) and the median price target in recent reports (~$18) is well above the current price, leaving upside potential if growth continues. QuiverQuant: analyst ratings & targets

Analyst coverage and price-target upside remain: recent analyst ratings skew positive (Buy/Outperform) and the median price target in recent reports (~$18) is well above the current price, leaving upside potential if growth continues. Neutral Sentiment: EPS reported in line-to-slightly-better: headline EPS readings vary by outlet (some report $0.18 in line with consensus, one report shows $0.22 vs $0.18 estimate). Investors should review the company release/slides for reconciliations. Zacks: EPS beat note

EPS reported in line-to-slightly-better: headline EPS readings vary by outlet (some report $0.18 in line with consensus, one report shows $0.22 vs $0.18 estimate). Investors should review the company release/slides for reconciliations. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional flows: filings show large additions by some funds and sizable reductions by others — this increases trading volume and can amplify intraday moves but is not a clear directional signal. QuiverQuant: institutional activity

Mixed institutional flows: filings show large additions by some funds and sizable reductions by others — this increases trading volume and can amplify intraday moves but is not a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakness: cash from operations reportedly fell sharply year-over-year (Quiver shows a large percentage decline), which could concern investors about cash conversion despite the cash balance increase. QuiverQuant: cash flow data

Operating cash flow weakness: cash from operations reportedly fell sharply year-over-year (Quiver shows a large percentage decline), which could concern investors about cash conversion despite the cash balance increase. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/liability growth and technicals: total liabilities rose significantly YoY (reported ~+42%), and the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages — both can pressure sentiment near-term. QuiverQuant: liabilities & technicals

Balance-sheet/liability growth and technicals: total liabilities rose significantly YoY (reported ~+42%), and the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages — both can pressure sentiment near-term. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut from Truist (to $15) despite a Buy rating signals some analyst caution on near-term upside; that, combined with mixed EPS prints and the cash-flow flag, likely explains the pullback after the initial rally. TickerReport / Benzinga: Truist target cut

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The firm had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Further Reading

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