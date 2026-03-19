15,124 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

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Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $330.75 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $329.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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