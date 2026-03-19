143,514 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by CIBC Bancorp USA Inc.

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $247,451,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,632 shares of company stock valued at $19,156,204. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.