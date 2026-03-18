Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Weak Earnings

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $22.54. 132,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 933,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($3.32).

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Zenas BioPharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBIO shares. Evercore started coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBIO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $584,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 347,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,280. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $390,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $390,145. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 703,838 shares during the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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