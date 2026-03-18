Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($3.32), FiscalAI reports.

Zenas BioPharma Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ZBIO stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Zenas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBIO. Evercore began coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Zenas BioPharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company secured up to $250M of non-dilutive, multi‑tranche debt financing and reiterated near-term regulatory milestones (FDA filing for obexelimab expected Q2 2026; EMA H2 2026), which supports liquidity and near-term value drivers. Read More.

Company secured up to $250M of non-dilutive, multi‑tranche debt financing and reiterated near-term regulatory milestones (FDA filing for obexelimab expected Q2 2026; EMA H2 2026), which supports liquidity and near-term value drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst activity: Citigroup cut its price target slightly (to $41) but kept a Buy rating, and HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy with a $44 target — both signal continued upside expectations from some sell‑side desks and likely helped intraday buying. Read More.

Bullish analyst activity: Citigroup cut its price target slightly (to $41) but kept a Buy rating, and HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy with a $44 target — both signal continued upside expectations from some sell‑side desks and likely helped intraday buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and institutional accumulation highlighted in recent data — sustained insider purchases and notable increases from institutional holders suggest conviction from insiders and some large investors. Read More.

Insider buying and institutional accumulation highlighted in recent data — sustained insider purchases and notable increases from institutional holders suggest conviction from insiders and some large investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement grants: the company granted 235,700 options and 33,450 RSUs to new hires to aid recruitment — supports growth plans but introduces potential future dilution as grants vest. Read More.

Inducement grants: the company granted 235,700 options and 33,450 RSUs to new hires to aid recruitment — supports growth plans but introduces potential future dilution as grants vest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley moved its price target up to $21 but kept an Equal Weight/Hold stance — a mixed signal that marginally improves analyst outlook yet sits below the current market price. Read More.

Morgan Stanley moved its price target up to $21 but kept an Equal Weight/Hold stance — a mixed signal that marginally improves analyst outlook yet sits below the current market price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major earnings miss: Zenas reported GAAP EPS of -$4.54 vs. consensus -$1.22, a significant shortfall that raises near-term profitability and execution concerns and pressures valuation. Read More.

Major earnings miss: Zenas reported GAAP EPS of -$4.54 vs. consensus -$1.22, a significant shortfall that raises near-term profitability and execution concerns and pressures valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: disclosure of an IPO‑related securities class action remains an ongoing financial and operational risk that could create litigation cost and distraction. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $390,145.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,145. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,863.80. This trade represents a 15.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 202,845 shares of company stock worth $3,747,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zenas BioPharma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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