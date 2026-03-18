Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.0%

OVV stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,414.20. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $634,461.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,159.76. This trade represents a 17.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

More Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings this week (Mizuho to $68/”Outperform”, Barclays to $62/”Overweight”, TD Cowen to $60/”Buy”), providing fresh analyst momentum and buy‑side support. Mizuho Price Target Raise Barclays Boost TD Cowen Note

Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings this week (Mizuho to $68/”Outperform”, Barclays to $62/”Overweight”, TD Cowen to $60/”Buy”), providing fresh analyst momentum and buy‑side support. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from higher oil prices (geopolitical tensions) are lifting energy names, which supports OVV’s revenue/realizations and investor appetite. Sector Lift Article

Sector tailwinds from higher oil prices (geopolitical tensions) are lifting energy names, which supports OVV’s revenue/realizations and investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat (Feb 23) and Ovintiv pays a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20), which supports income‑oriented buying and lowers volatility for some investors.

Company fundamentals: recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat (Feb 23) and Ovintiv pays a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20), which supports income‑oriented buying and lowers volatility for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/coverage pieces and valuation writeups highlight OVV’s multi‑month momentum and positioning among energy picks; useful context but not single‑company catalysts. Valuation Article

Macro/coverage pieces and valuation writeups highlight OVV’s multi‑month momentum and positioning among energy picks; useful context but not single‑company catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion on lists of top energy picks can sustain flows into the sector (Goldman Sachs/industry features) but are theme‑level rather than company‑specific. Goldman Sachs Energy Picks

Inclusion on lists of top energy picks can sustain flows into the sector (Goldman Sachs/industry features) but are theme‑level rather than company‑specific. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut a string of near‑term and FY estimates (multiple Qs and FY2026–FY2027 revisions), lowering short‑term earnings expectations and introducing downside risk if revisions continue.

Zacks Research cut a string of near‑term and FY estimates (multiple Qs and FY2026–FY2027 revisions), lowering short‑term earnings expectations and introducing downside risk if revisions continue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Meghan Eilers sold 11,582 shares at ~$54.78 on March 13 (17.6% reduction of her holding); such filings can trigger cautious sentiment even if driven by personal reasons. Insider Sale Filing

About Ovintiv

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Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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