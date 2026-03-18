Yorkville Advisors Global LP Takes $231.94 Million Position in KindlyMD, Inc. $NAKA

Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,942,000. KindlyMD comprises about 47.3% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 154.43% of KindlyMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in KindlyMD during the 3rd quarter worth $111,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KindlyMD by 32,737.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,366 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KindlyMD in the third quarter valued at about $111,339,000. RK Capital Management LLC FL bought a new position in shares of KindlyMD during the third quarter valued at about $239,052,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KindlyMD during the third quarter valued at about $46,294,000.

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KindlyMD Stock Performance

NAKA opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. KindlyMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 31.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAKA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KindlyMD in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on KindlyMD from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KindlyMD

KindlyMD Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis.

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