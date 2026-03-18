YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 15951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on YDES. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get YD Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YDES

YD Bio Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YD Bio

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YD Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YD Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YD Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.