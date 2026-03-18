XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Short Interest Update

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,454,133 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 12th total of 3,800,753 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

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XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE XIFR opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

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XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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