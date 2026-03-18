XPIN Network (XPIN) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.65 Million

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One XPIN Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XPIN Network has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $3.65 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XPIN Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About XPIN Network

XPIN Network launched on August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,364,696,971 tokens. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. The official message board for XPIN Network is xpinnetwork.medium.com. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,440,878,141 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00138328 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,843,711.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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