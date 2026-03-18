Wrapped XTZ Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $411.39 Million (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XTZ has a market cap of $411.39 million and approximately $70.18 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XTZ Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Wrapped XTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.40351329 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $81,136.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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