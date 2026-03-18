Wrapped Bera (WBERA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.82 Million

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bera has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $175.68 thousand worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bera alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,966.14 or 1.00246010 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bera Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 0.65296517 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $183,094.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.