Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.6350, with a volume of 1236619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.0%

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 594.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,539,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,222,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 968,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 638,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 420,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.