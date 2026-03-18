Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Acquired by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 73,013.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 417.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,992,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,940,000 after purchasing an additional 102,833 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.4%

WTFC stock opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $162.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $82,260.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,250.70. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,613.54. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.