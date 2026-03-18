Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,256 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $333.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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