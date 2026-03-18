Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 365,749 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365,749 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 208,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.