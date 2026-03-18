Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 12,055 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $1,803,377,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 982,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,599,000 after purchasing an additional 882,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.51 and a 200-day moving average of $276.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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