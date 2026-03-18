Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $31.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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