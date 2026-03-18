Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,756 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,088,000. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,515 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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