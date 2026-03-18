Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.68 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 5730779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.

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Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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