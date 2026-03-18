What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for TARS Q3 Earnings?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.56 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,476,000 after purchasing an additional 127,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,096,000 after buying an additional 128,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $495,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 857,991 shares in the company, valued at $70,792,837.41. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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