What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Altimmune Q1 Earnings?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a report released on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

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Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 214,860.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Altimmune from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market cap of $459.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Altimmune by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altimmune by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, CEO Jerome Benedict Durso acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. The trade was a 160.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gill bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,527 shares of company stock worth $213,778. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Altimmune

Here are the key news stories impacting Altimmune this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target on ALT from $12 to $25 and maintained a Buy rating, a material bullish signal that boosts longer‑term upside expectations. Benzinga article on price target raise

HC Wainwright raised its price target on ALT from $12 to $25 and maintained a Buy rating, a material bullish signal that boosts longer‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright revised several near‑term EPS forecasts upward (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026; Q1–Q3 2027 and FY2027 were modestly adjusted), reducing expected losses in the next 12–18 months — a factor investors may view as improving the profit trajectory. Analyst note summary

HC Wainwright revised several near‑term EPS forecasts upward (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026; Q1–Q3 2027 and FY2027 were modestly adjusted), reducing expected losses in the next 12–18 months — a factor investors may view as improving the profit trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest numbers appear unreliable/empty (0 shares, NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure), so this data is not providing clear market pressure or support signals.

Reported short‑interest numbers appear unreliable/empty (0 shares, NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure), so this data is not providing clear market pressure or support signals. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut longer‑term earnings outlooks materially: FY2028 EPS was revised to ($1.19) from ($0.09) and FY2029 to ($0.79) from a prior $1.27 — these bigger negative revisions raise concerns about medium‑term profitability and may temper enthusiasm from the price‑target hike.

Altimmune Company Profile

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Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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