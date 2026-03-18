Wells Fargo & Company Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $150.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $156.64 and a twelve month high of $348.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.61.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,553,000 after acquiring an additional 290,614 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica News Summary

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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