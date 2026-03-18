Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Price

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded LandBridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

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LandBridge Price Performance

Shares of LB stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

LandBridge announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

In other news, Director Charles L. Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,750. This represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Thomas Long bought 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $99,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,008.14. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,542 shares of company stock worth $164,630 and have sold 53,350 shares worth $3,974,555. Company insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LandBridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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